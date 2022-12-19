KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 141,500 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 UP 500
Mobis 203,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,700 UP 1,200
S-1 62,400 UP 300
ZINUS 36,800 DN 900
Hanchem 194,000 DN 3,500
DWS 45,400 UP 1,000
KEPCO 21,300 DN 350
SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,000 DN 60
KCC 230,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 72,500 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 4,060 DN 45
ORION Holdings 15,600 DN 100
Daesang 21,400 0
Hanssem 45,200 UP 650
F&F 137,000 DN 3,500
KSOE 72,000 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,700 DN 900
MS IND 16,000 DN 350
OCI 90,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,100 UP 600
KorZinc 587,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,130 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 29,400 UP 150
S-Oil 87,400 DN 900
LG Innotek 281,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 UP 1,500
HMM 22,550 UP 750
HYUNDAI WIA 53,400 DN 1,200
SKTelecom 48,750 DN 50
HyundaiElev 28,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 126,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,900 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 DN 50
Hanon Systems 8,450 DN 220
SK 203,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 22,600 DN 750
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents