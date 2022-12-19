Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 December 19, 2022

SamsungElecMech 141,500 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 UP 500
Mobis 203,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,700 UP 1,200
S-1 62,400 UP 300
ZINUS 36,800 DN 900
Hanchem 194,000 DN 3,500
DWS 45,400 UP 1,000
KEPCO 21,300 DN 350
SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,000 DN 60
KCC 230,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 72,500 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 4,060 DN 45
ORION Holdings 15,600 DN 100
Daesang 21,400 0
Hanssem 45,200 UP 650
F&F 137,000 DN 3,500
KSOE 72,000 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,700 DN 900
MS IND 16,000 DN 350
OCI 90,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,100 UP 600
KorZinc 587,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,130 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 29,400 UP 150
S-Oil 87,400 DN 900
LG Innotek 281,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 UP 1,500
HMM 22,550 UP 750
HYUNDAI WIA 53,400 DN 1,200
SKTelecom 48,750 DN 50
HyundaiElev 28,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 126,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,900 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 DN 50
Hanon Systems 8,450 DN 220
SK 203,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 22,600 DN 750
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!