KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 26,900 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,300 DN 2,100
Asiana Airlines 13,300 0
COWAY 56,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,900 DN 600
IBK 11,050 UP 150
DONGSUH 20,600 0
SamsungEng 23,050 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 0
PanOcean 5,880 0
SAMSUNG CARD 32,450 DN 50
KT 36,050 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25600 UP50
LOTTE TOUR 13,150 UP 250
LG Uplus 11,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,800 UP 600
KT&G 96,900 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 15,550 DN 650
Doosanfc 33,950 UP 1,400
LG Display 13,350 DN 50
Kangwonland 24,100 UP 150
NAVER 183,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 55,800 UP 1,400
NCsoft 442,500 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 88,800 DN 300
DSME 18,700 DN 150
HDSINFRA 8,280 UP 30
DWEC 4,360 DN 15
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 374,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,550 DN 750
LG H&H 686,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 633,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 56,500 DN 2,300
ShinhanGroup 37,500 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,300 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,600 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 86,900 DN 300
Celltrion 179,000 0
TKG Huchems 21,300 UP 200
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents