KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,700 DN 400
KIH 58,100 UP 300
GS 45,600 DN 400
LIG Nex1 89,200 UP 1,400
Fila Holdings 33,850 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,550 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,465 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 132,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 11,950 DN 150
SK Innovation 168,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 33,000 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 300
Hansae 16,000 DN 200
Youngone Corp 44,850 DN 250
CSWIND 74,500 0
GKL 18,400 UP 300
KOLON IND 43,050 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 290,500 0
SD Biosensor 33,050 UP 300
Meritz Financial 39,500 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 7,270 UP 40
emart 99,900 UP 400
BGF Retail 212,000 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 80,400 DN 2,100
HDC-OP 10,150 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 346,500 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 358,000 DN 1,000
HANILCMT 12,300 UP 100
SKBS 83,700 DN 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,900 UP 50
KakaoBank 25,900 DN 100
HYBE 167,000 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 59,800 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 482,000 DN 3,500
DL E&C 36,450 DN 150
kakaopay 61,800 UP 400
K Car 13,600 UP 350
SKSQUARE 35,300 UP 200
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents