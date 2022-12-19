S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 19, 2022
All News 16:52 December 19, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.691 3.659 +3.2
2-year TB 3.666 3.669 -0.3
3-year TB 3.545 3.539 +0.6
10-year TB 3.395 3.360 +3.5
2-year MSB 3.711 3.694 +1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 5.217 5.227 -1.0
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
