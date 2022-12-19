Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
SEOUL -- North Korea has conducted an "important final-stage" test at its rocket launching facility on putting a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, with a plan to complete preparations for the project by April next year, according to its state media Monday.
The test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Sunday mainly to "evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
(LEAD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Monday to elect its new leader only by a vote of party members without including public opinion polls.
The party decided to revise the current party rules that call for selecting the party's chairman based on a weight of 30 percent of public opinion poll results and 70 percent of ballots cast by party members.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 27,000; indoor mask rule at stake
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 27,000 on Monday, rising from a week earlier, in a moderate virus uptrend that adds to uncertainty over the government's push to lift the indoor mask-wearing rule by early next year.
The country reported 26,622 new COVID-19 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,214,915, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Opposition parties push ahead with parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- Opposition parties approved the schedule and list of witnesses for a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd surge Monday as the ruling People Power Party boycotted the investigation in protest of what it claims is foul play.
The main opposition Democratic Party and two minor parties -- the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party -- approved the investigation plan that includes two on-site probes, two rounds of reporting sessions by related institutions and three days of hearing.
-----------------
Seoul shares down for 3rd day on global recession worries
SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower to extend their falls for the third consecutive day Monday as investors remain concerned the U.S. Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes could result in a global recession next year. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.85 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 2,352.17, extending its losing streak to a third session.
