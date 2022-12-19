Yoon's office voices regret over 'malicious' editing by news channel YTN
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol voiced "strong regret" Monday after cable news channel YTN released footage of a presidential town hall meeting that included unauthorized scenes from a rehearsal.
In the footage, which was posted on YTN's YouTube channel the day after Thursday's town hall, a presumed presidential staff member stands in for the president while Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon takes questions from a member of the public who was invited to take part in the town hall.
The video, which was later deleted, led to accusations from the main opposition Democratic Party that the town hall was scripted, as the actual meeting was identical to the rehearsal.
"In order to diminish an event where the president and minister vividly explained policy directions to the people, YTN used test footage without permission and edited it maliciously as if it was a pre-planned event," deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said during a press briefing.
"We believe this was an action that ignored entirely the principles and promises of the press. We express strong regret," he said, calling for a "responsible attitude" from those responsible for the mishap.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents