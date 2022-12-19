Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon's office says Japan needs to seek S. Korea's approval on Korean Peninsula matters

All News 18:16 December 19, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that Japan needs to consult closely with South Korea or win its approval on matters directly connected to security on the Korean Peninsula.

The comment came amid concern in South Korea that by including "counterstrike capability" in its recently revised security documents, Japan could launch a counterattack in the event it comes under attack from North Korea.

"If it is a grave matter directly connected to security on the Korean Peninsula or our national interest, it is obvious that there need to be close consultations with us or our agreement in advance," a presidential official told reporters.

Presidential office in Seoul (Yonhap)

