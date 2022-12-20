Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut for 4 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon may replace interior minister in Cabinet reshuffle around Lunar New Year next month (Kookmin Daily)
-- Samsung holds global strategy meeting to find ways to tackle biz challenges in Q1 (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korean firms, households, exports to face worst economic headwinds next year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't, ruling party aim to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027 (Segye Times)
-- Gov't looking into state subsidies offered to umbrella labor groups amid row over their accounting practices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- State audit agency looking into suspected manipulation of housing price data under Moon gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Carbon neutrality committee recommends gov't increase portion of renewable energy (Hankyoreh)
-- Parliamentary special panel designed to investigate Itaewon tragedy sets sail without ruling party's participation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon gov't ignores expert's report on measures to stabilize housing prices amid row over statistics distortion (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Daegu eyes lifting of gov't policy banning discount retailers from operating on certain weekends (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North claims space images were reconnaissance satellite test (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon focuses on economy amid languishing approval ratings (Korea Herald)
-- Military buildup of Japan, Australia sparks regional arms race (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!