(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 20)

Hong Jang-pyo, Moon's former senior secretary on economic affairs known as an architect of his administration's "income-led growth" policy, is expected to be investigated directly by the board sooner or later to look into whether Moon's Cheong Wa Dae was involved in the alleged distortion of statistics.

The point of the audit is two-pronged: Whether key statistics on income, employment and housing prices were intentionally distorted and whether the Cheong Wa Dae was involved in the process.