Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 20, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-9 Cloudy 20
Incheon 01/-7 Cloudy 20
Suwon 02/-10 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 02/-8 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 03/-8 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 00/-13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 06/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 07/-5 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/05 Sunny 20
Daegu 06/-6 Cloudy 20
Busan 09/00 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
Most Saved
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int'l Airport; no injuries reported
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron indicted on DUI charges
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
(LEAD) KBO MVP Lee Jung-hoo expresses intent to play in MLB
-
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months