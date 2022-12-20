Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-9 Cloudy 20

Incheon 01/-7 Cloudy 20

Suwon 02/-10 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 02/-8 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 03/-8 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 00/-13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 06/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 07/-5 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/05 Sunny 20

Daegu 06/-6 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/00 Cloudy 10

(END)

