Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Avatar 2' tops 3 mln admissions in S. Korea in first week

All News 09:23 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," surpassed 3 million admissions in South Korea in its first week, data showed Tuesday.

Released on Dec. 14, "Avatar 2" had amassed a total of 3.07 million moviegoers as of 7 a.m., topping the local box office, according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).

The poster of "Avatar: The Way of Water" hangs in a theater in Seoul on Dec. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

The sequel to "Avatar", the world's highest grossing film of all time, opened to $134 million at the box office in the United States, industry tracker Box Office Mojo's data showed.

In the international market, China delivered the biggest start with $57.1 million, and South Korea came next with $24.7 million on its opening day.

The original "Avatar", which was a breakthrough for 3D cinema, attracted 13.6 million viewers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here.

'Avatar 2' tops 3 mln admissions in S. Korea in first week - 2

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Avatar sequel #admissions
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!