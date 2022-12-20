'Avatar 2' tops 3 mln admissions in S. Korea in first week
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," surpassed 3 million admissions in South Korea in its first week, data showed Tuesday.
Released on Dec. 14, "Avatar 2" had amassed a total of 3.07 million moviegoers as of 7 a.m., topping the local box office, according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).
The sequel to "Avatar", the world's highest grossing film of all time, opened to $134 million at the box office in the United States, industry tracker Box Office Mojo's data showed.
In the international market, China delivered the biggest start with $57.1 million, and South Korea came next with $24.7 million on its opening day.
The original "Avatar", which was a breakthrough for 3D cinema, attracted 13.6 million viewers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int'l Airport; no injuries reported
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron indicted on DUI charges
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
(LEAD) KBO MVP Lee Jung-hoo expresses intent to play in MLB
-
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months