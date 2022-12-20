(2nd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
(ATTN: UPDATES with indication of possible ICBM launch in last 2 paras; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a statement Tuesday criticizing those who question the secretive regime's assertion of having made significant progress in its satellite and long-range ballistic missile development.
Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, took issue with a view among experts in the outside world, including those in South Korea, that low-resolution, black-and-white images of Seoul and Incheon, released by Pyongyang the previous day, are too crude to be satellite photos.
The North claimed the launch of rockets was part of its military reconnaissance satellite project and made public those two photos, presumed to be taken from a mock satellite.
Some experts here soon said the quality of the imagery is too poor.
Kim said it's "inappropriate and hasty" to assess the North's satellite development capabilities and relevant preparations with the two photos alone.
She also condemned those who question whether the North has mastered the atmospheric reentry technology for its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
She hinted at the possibility that the North will fire an ICBM at a normal angle for the verification of its related technology.
"(You) will soon see and understand it," she said.
(END)
