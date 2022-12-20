CGV to premier BTS concert film worldwide in Feb.
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS' live concert movie will be available on big screens globally in February, film distributor CJ CGV said Tuesday.
"BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas" captures the best moments from the band's free concert titled "Yet to Come" held in the southern port city of Busan on Oct. 15 to support the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the multiplex cinema chain said.
Fans across the globe gathered at Busan Asiad Main Stadium to see the septet's first major concert on its home turf since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the last performance with a full lineup. Jin, its oldest member, began his mandatory military service last week.
CGV said its filming crew used 14 specialized cameras to get various shots of the members in order to produce quality versions for premium theaters, including 4DX, ScreenX and 4DX Screen with advanced audio systems.
The 103-minute movie will hit CGV theaters in 110 nations and territories Feb. 1.
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int'l Airport; no injuries reported
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron indicted on DUI charges
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
(LEAD) KBO MVP Lee Jung-hoo expresses intent to play in MLB
-
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months