Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy

All News 09:56 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea issued a stern warning against Japan on Tuesday over its push for the so-called counterstrike capability stipulated in its new security policy documents.

In a statement, the North's foreign ministry said Pyongyang will respond with "actual action" to Tokyo's move. It did not specify what the action is.
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#foreign ministry #Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!