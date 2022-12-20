(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea accused Japan on Tuesday of having formalized its invasion-oriented security strategy, which revolves around enemy base "counterstrike capability," and warned of "actual action" in response.
Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement that Tokyo is triggering a grave security threat to the region by adopting the new policy of acquiring the ability to carry out preemptive strikes against other nations.
Due to the move, security conditions in East Asia have changed fundamentally and Japan will get to realize that it has made a "wrong and very dangerous choice," an unnamed spokesperson for the ministry said in the statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"In response to Japan's move to realize unjust and excessive ambition, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will continue to show how much we are concerned and displeased with actual action," the official said, without specifying what that action would be.
Last Friday, Japan's Cabinet endorsed a key security document on the "counterstrike capability" that would pave the way for the country to launch a counterattack should it and its ally, the U.S., come under attack, possibly from the North.
