Yoon unlikely to hold New Year's press conference
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is unlikely to hold a New Year's press conference and will instead address the nation through policy briefings, officials said Tuesday.
The presidential office had been considering holding a press conference at the start of next year but decided to put the plan on hold for now, they said.
"The policy briefings to the people will in effect be a New Year's press conference," one official said, referring to a series of government policy reports scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The policy reports will outline each ministry's and government agency's plans for the new year, with Yoon and the relevant minister or agency chief planning to directly explain them to the public.
The presidential office also believes last week's townhall meeting, where Yoon and government officials answered questions from the public on the administration's key policy tasks, served to present the president's vision for the new year.
New Year's press conferences were first introduced under then President Park Chung-hee in 1968 and used to outline the government's policy goals for the coming year.
Yoon, who was inaugurated in May, held a 100-day news conference on Aug. 17.
He also held routine Q&A sessions with reporters on his way to work but suspended them in November following a spat between an MBC reporter and a presidential secretary.
"There's no sign of resuming the doorstepping sessions," a presidential official said, ruling out a resumption before the end of the year.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int'l Airport; no injuries reported
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron indicted on DUI charges
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
(LEAD) KBO MVP Lee Jung-hoo expresses intent to play in MLB
-
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months