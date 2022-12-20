S. Korea calls for deeper cooperation on tech R&D among IPEF members
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called Tuesday for member nations of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to enhance cooperation on technology research and development to maximize the benefits of the platform.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun made the point during an IPEF ministerial meeting held via teleconferencing earlier in the day, where 14 member nations explored potential benefits of their cooperation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
"As IPEF involves both developed and developing nations, technology support and joint research and development will be where potential benefits of the framework can be realized," Ahn said.
"For the goal, it is desirable to strengthen joint work and boost networking among research institutes of the nations and exchanges among students and universities," Ahn added, stressing the need for the active participation by academic and industry circles in related discussions.
The member states held their first round of rule-setting negotiations last week in the Australian city of Brisbane on its four key pillars of fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and green technology, and tax and anti-corruption.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int'l Airport; no injuries reported
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron indicted on DUI charges
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
(LEAD) KBO MVP Lee Jung-hoo expresses intent to play in MLB
-
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months