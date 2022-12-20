Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a statement Tuesday criticizing those who question the secretive regime's assertion of having made significant progress in its satellite and long-range ballistic missile development.
Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, took issue with a view among experts in the outside world, including those in South Korea, that low-resolution, black-and-white images of Seoul and Incheon, released by Pyongyang the previous day, are too crude to be satellite photos.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BOK expects inflation to ease 'steadily' though supply-side uncertainty lingers
SEOUL -- South Korea will likely see inflation grow at about 5 percent "for the time being," but price growth will slow down "steadily" thanks to stabilizing oil costs and the impact of the economic slowdown at home and abroad, Seoul's central bank said Tuesday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK), however, worried that uncertainty remains high as there are supply-side factors that could send recently subsiding oil prices soaring again, such as the ongoing Ukraine war, sanctions on Russia and oil exporters' decision to cut production.
-----------------
NK foreign ministry-Japan
N. Korea warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy
SEOUL -- North Korea issued a stern warning against Japan on Tuesday over its push for the so-called counterstrike capability stipulated in its new security policy documents.
In a statement, the North's foreign ministry said Pyongyang will respond with "actual action" to Tokyo's move. It did not specify what the action is.
-----------------
Yoon unlikely to hold New Year's press conference
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is unlikely to hold a New Year's press conference and will instead address the nation through policy briefings, officials said Tuesday.
The presidential office had been considering holding a press conference at the start of next year but decided to put the plan on hold for now, they said.
-----------------
Yoon to finalize list of special pardons next week
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to finalize a list of special pardons next week, including for former President Lee Myung-bak, officials said Tuesday.
Yoon has been widely expected to grant pardons to Lee and several other politicians before the end of the year, though details have been kept under wraps.
-----------------
(LEAD) PPP proposes alternative holiday when Christmas, Buddha's Birthday fall on weekends
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday proposed applying the alternative holiday bill to Christmas and Buddha's Birthday, allowing the designation of a substitute holiday for the two public holidays when they fall on weekends.
PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young made the formal proposal to the government during a party meeting, saying it is time to consider expanding the designation of alternative holidays in consideration of the need to boost domestic demand and people's right to rest and requests from religious circles.
-----------------
CGV to premier BTS concert film worldwide in Feb.
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS' live concert movie will be available on big screens globally in February, film distributor CJ CGV said Tuesday.
"BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas" captures the best moments from the band's free concert titled "Yet to Come" held in the southern port city of Busan on Oct. 15 to support the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the multiplex cinema chain said.
-----------------
(Movie Review) 'Switch' presents relatable family comedy set in fantasy world
SEOUL -- "Switch" is a fantasy comedy film where the identities of a top actor and his manager are swapped on Christmas Day, worth watching for light entertainment with the right amount of humor and sweetness.
Directed by Ma Dae-yoon, the movie follows a familiar storyline and uses cliches seen in Hollywood family movies, but you may be surprised at how much joy you get out of it.
-----------------
