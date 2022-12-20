Hyundai unveils design of all-new Kona ahead of launch
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the design of the all-new Kona subcompact SUV ahead of its domestic launch early next year.
The new Kona is the second-generation model after the first version was launched in June 2017, the company said in a statement.
It will be available in four variants -- all-electric, gasoline-powered, gasoline hybrid and sporty N Line models -- in the Korean market, it said.
The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
The Kona evolved into a larger yet still urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a more dynamic road presence and driver-centric interior, Hyundai said.
(END)
