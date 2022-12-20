Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Hungary vow to push for trade promotion agreement

All News 16:15 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Hungary agreed Tuesday to push for clinching a bilateral framework on trade and investment promotion to enhance cooperation on supply chains and various trade issues, Seoul's trade ministry said.

South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Hungary's foreign and trade minister, Peter Szijjarto, signed the memorandum of understanding on the launch of the Trade and Investment Promotion Framework (TIPF) in Seoul, which calls for a comprehensive cooperative relationship in terms of trade, industry, energy and related fields, according to the ministry.

"The envisioned agreement is expected to further develop the bilateral economic cooperative ties amid global uncertainties, as it will not only cover trade and investment but also a wide range of emerging issues, such as supply chains, digital transition and clean energy," Ahn said.

Bilateral trade has been on the rise from US$1.75 billion in 2015 to $3.61 billion in 2020 and further to $4.8 billion in 2021.

During the first nine months of this year, the figure stood at $4.81 billion, government data showed.

South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (R) holds talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (L) in Budapest on Oct. 25, 2022, in this file photo provided by Seoul's trade ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#trade promotion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!