Gist of S. Korea's 2023 economic policy plan

All News 14:00 December 21, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at "overcoming challenges" and "revitalizing the economy."

Stable management of macroeconomic factors

-- Combining macroeconomic policies

-- Stabilizing financial market

-- Coping with underlying risks

-- Soft landing of property market

-- Coping with energy crisis

Supporting recovery of people's livelihoods

-- Stabilizing prices

-- Reducing burdens of living costs

-- Enhancing welfare for the vulnerable

-- Stabilizing employment

-- Enhancing support for small business owners

Revitalization led by private sector

-- Invigorating exports

-- Promoting investment, revamping regulations

-- Promoting the New Growth 4.0 Strategy

-- Vitalizing small and midsized firms, startups

-- Building fair market

Improving fundamentals to prepare for future

-- Implementing three (labor, education, pension) structural reforms

-- Implementing three (finance, service, public) economic innovations

-- Coping with population crisis, climate change

-- Bolstering economic security

-- Seeking harmony, balanced development of regions
(END)

