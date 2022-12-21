Gist of S. Korea's 2023 economic policy plan
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at "overcoming challenges" and "revitalizing the economy."
Stable management of macroeconomic factors
-- Combining macroeconomic policies
-- Stabilizing financial market
-- Coping with underlying risks
-- Soft landing of property market
-- Coping with energy crisis
Supporting recovery of people's livelihoods
-- Stabilizing prices
-- Reducing burdens of living costs
-- Enhancing welfare for the vulnerable
-- Stabilizing employment
-- Enhancing support for small business owners
Revitalization led by private sector
-- Invigorating exports
-- Promoting investment, revamping regulations
-- Promoting the New Growth 4.0 Strategy
-- Vitalizing small and midsized firms, startups
-- Building fair market
Improving fundamentals to prepare for future
-- Implementing three (labor, education, pension) structural reforms
-- Implementing three (finance, service, public) economic innovations
-- Coping with population crisis, climate change
-- Bolstering economic security
-- Seeking harmony, balanced development of regions
(END)
