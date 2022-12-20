KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanchem 189,000 DN 5,000
DWS 45,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 123,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,800 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 2,980 DN 10
KEPCO 21,400 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,550 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 7,830 DN 170
SKTelecom 48,500 DN 250
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 344,000 UP 6,000
Hyosung 74,700 DN 800
SGBC 43,800 DN 1,600
KAL 24,450 DN 150
LG Corp. 78,800 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 188,500 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,550 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,300 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,750 DN 200
KIA CORP. 62,400 0
LOTTE 31,900 DN 300
GCH Corp 18,000 DN 300
LotteChilsung 171,000 UP 4,500
HyundaiMtr 157,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 33,100 DN 300
SLCORP 24,050 DN 350
Yuhan 59,300 UP 300
POSCO Holdings 281,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,080 DN 30
DB INSURANCE 65,400 UP 600
Meritz Insurance 47,650 UP 1,650
HITEJINRO 26,600 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 90,000 UP 400
DOOSAN 85,800 UP 1,000
DL 61,000 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,750 DN 50
ZINUS 35,550 DN 1,250
HyundaiElev 28,550 DN 100
SK hynix 78,300 DN 700
Youngpoong 644,000 DN 28,000
