KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 December 20, 2022

HyundaiEng&Const 35,150 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,900 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,900 DN 100
Kogas 36,550 DN 400
Hanwha 27,450 UP 100
DB HiTek 40,650 DN 250
HYBE 162,500 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 57,600 DN 2,200
LG Energy Solution 487,500 UP 5,500
DL E&C 36,050 DN 400
kakaopay 59,600 DN 2,200
K Car 13,800 UP 200
F&F 137,000 0
Hanssem 44,950 DN 250
SKSQUARE 34,750 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,600 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,465 0
AMOREPACIFIC 133,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 11,700 DN 250
SK Innovation 165,000 DN 3,000
CJ CheilJedang 379,500 UP 5,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,700 UP 300
POONGSAN 33,000 0
KBFinancialGroup 52,900 UP 700
Hansae 15,600 DN 400
Youngone Corp 44,550 DN 300
CSWIND 71,400 DN 3,100
Daesang 21,450 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,030 DN 30
ORION Holdings 15,650 UP 50
KCC 226,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 71,700 DN 800
Ottogi 460,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 50
SKC 96,300 DN 3,600
SamsungElec 58,600 DN 900
KPIC 154,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 28,750 DN 100
(MORE)

