HyundaiEng&Const 35,150 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,900 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,900 DN 100

Kogas 36,550 DN 400

Hanwha 27,450 UP 100

DB HiTek 40,650 DN 250

HYBE 162,500 DN 4,500

SK ie technology 57,600 DN 2,200

LG Energy Solution 487,500 UP 5,500

DL E&C 36,050 DN 400

kakaopay 59,600 DN 2,200

K Car 13,800 UP 200

F&F 137,000 0

Hanssem 44,950 DN 250

SKSQUARE 34,750 DN 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,600 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,465 0

AMOREPACIFIC 133,000 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 11,700 DN 250

SK Innovation 165,000 DN 3,000

CJ CheilJedang 379,500 UP 5,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,700 UP 300

POONGSAN 33,000 0

KBFinancialGroup 52,900 UP 700

Hansae 15,600 DN 400

Youngone Corp 44,550 DN 300

CSWIND 71,400 DN 3,100

Daesang 21,450 UP 50

SKNetworks 4,030 DN 30

ORION Holdings 15,650 UP 50

KCC 226,500 DN 3,500

SKBP 71,700 DN 800

Ottogi 460,000 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 50

SKC 96,300 DN 3,600

SamsungElec 58,600 DN 900

KPIC 154,500 DN 2,000

GS Retail 28,750 DN 100

(MORE)