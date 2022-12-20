DongwonInd 50,500 UP 1,000

LS 72,100 DN 300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 DN1500

GC Corp 136,000 DN 500

GS E&C 22,050 UP 50

NHIS 9,500 DN 70

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 645,000 DN 2,000

MERITZ SECU 5,980 UP 150

HtlShilla 79,300 UP 400

Hanmi Science 34,350 DN 650

SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 4,000

KSOE 71,500 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,650 DN 50

MS IND 15,700 DN 300

OCI 88,700 DN 2,100

LS ELECTRIC 57,600 UP 500

KorZinc 580,000 DN 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,090 DN 40

HyundaiMipoDock 86,000 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 28,950 DN 450

S-Oil 86,800 DN 600

LG Innotek 277,500 DN 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 164,500 DN 3,500

HMM 21,650 DN 900

HYUNDAI WIA 53,000 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 137,500 DN 2,500

Mobis 202,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,300 UP 600

S-1 62,300 DN 100

Hanon Systems 8,330 DN 120

SK 200,500 DN 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 22,550 DN 50

Handsome 26,650 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 55,300 DN 1,000

Asiana Airlines 13,150 DN 150

COWAY 56,200 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,500 DN 400

IBK 11,100 UP 50

DONGSUH 20,500 DN 100

SamsungEng 23,100 UP 50

(MORE)