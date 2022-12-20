KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DongwonInd 50,500 UP 1,000
LS 72,100 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 DN1500
GC Corp 136,000 DN 500
GS E&C 22,050 UP 50
NHIS 9,500 DN 70
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 645,000 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 5,980 UP 150
HtlShilla 79,300 UP 400
Hanmi Science 34,350 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 4,000
KSOE 71,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,650 DN 50
MS IND 15,700 DN 300
OCI 88,700 DN 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 57,600 UP 500
KorZinc 580,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,090 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 86,000 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 28,950 DN 450
S-Oil 86,800 DN 600
LG Innotek 277,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 164,500 DN 3,500
HMM 21,650 DN 900
HYUNDAI WIA 53,000 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 137,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 202,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,300 UP 600
S-1 62,300 DN 100
Hanon Systems 8,330 DN 120
SK 200,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 22,550 DN 50
Handsome 26,650 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 55,300 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 13,150 DN 150
COWAY 56,200 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,500 DN 400
IBK 11,100 UP 50
DONGSUH 20,500 DN 100
SamsungEng 23,100 UP 50
