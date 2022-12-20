KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,690 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 32,450 0
CheilWorldwide 23,800 DN 50
LOTTE CONF 121,000 DN 1,000
KT 35,750 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24950 DN650
LOTTE TOUR 12,850 DN 300
LG Uplus 11,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 DN 600
KT&G 97,600 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 15,500 DN 50
Doosanfc 32,600 DN 1,350
LG Display 13,000 DN 350
Kangwonland 23,750 DN 350
NAVER 180,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 54,300 DN 1,500
NCsoft 438,500 DN 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,600 DN 1,600
COSMAX 66,200 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 89,000 UP 200
DSME 18,300 DN 400
HDSINFRA 8,230 DN 50
DWEC 4,500 UP 140
KEPCO KPS 35,100 UP 550
LG H&H 688,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 631,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 55,700 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 37,800 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,300 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 86,100 DN 800
Celltrion 177,500 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 21,200 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,000 DN 700
KIH 57,900 DN 200
GS 45,750 UP 150
LIG Nex1 90,000 UP 800
Fila Holdings 34,000 UP 150
