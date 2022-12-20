GKL 17,950 DN 450

KOLON IND 42,550 DN 500

HanmiPharm 290,000 DN 500

SD Biosensor 31,500 DN 1,550

Meritz Financial 40,850 UP 1,350

BNK Financial Group 7,290 UP 20

emart 101,500 UP 1,600

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 50 UP100

KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 DN 400

PIAM 30,150 DN 950

HANJINKAL 38,900 DN 500

CHONGKUNDANG 88,200 DN 1,500

DoubleUGames 48,400 DN 400

HL MANDO 44,350 UP 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 36,000 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,120 DN 280

Netmarble 49,400 DN 1,700

KRAFTON 179,000 DN 3,500

HD HYUNDAI 64,200 DN 800

ORION 119,000 UP 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,350 DN 850

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,100 DN 200

BGF Retail 213,000 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 78,600 DN 1,800

HDC-OP 10,100 DN 50

HYOSUNG TNC 336,500 DN 10,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 346,000 DN 12,000

HANILCMT 12,150 DN 150

SKBS 81,200 DN 2,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,950 UP 50

KakaoBank 25,900 0

Daewoong 20,550 DN 200

TaekwangInd 740,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,930 DN 20

CJ 81,000 0

LX INT 39,850 DN 500

DongkukStlMill 12,000 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,580 DN 5

Hyundai M&F INS 30,400 0

(END)