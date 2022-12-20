KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 17,950 DN 450
KOLON IND 42,550 DN 500
HanmiPharm 290,000 DN 500
SD Biosensor 31,500 DN 1,550
Meritz Financial 40,850 UP 1,350
BNK Financial Group 7,290 UP 20
emart 101,500 UP 1,600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 DN 400
PIAM 30,150 DN 950
HANJINKAL 38,900 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 88,200 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 48,400 DN 400
HL MANDO 44,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,000 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,120 DN 280
Netmarble 49,400 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 179,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 64,200 DN 800
ORION 119,000 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,350 DN 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,100 DN 200
BGF Retail 213,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 78,600 DN 1,800
HDC-OP 10,100 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 336,500 DN 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 346,000 DN 12,000
HANILCMT 12,150 DN 150
SKBS 81,200 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,950 UP 50
KakaoBank 25,900 0
Daewoong 20,550 DN 200
TaekwangInd 740,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,930 DN 20
CJ 81,000 0
LX INT 39,850 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 12,000 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,580 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,400 0
