Shinhan Financial taps new CEO of banking unit
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banking conglomerate Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Tuesday named the new CEO of its flagship banking unit.
Han Yong-gu, deputy president in charge of sales management at Shinhan Bank, will replace outgoing CEO Jin Ok-dong, who was tapped as the final candidate for the group's chairman earlier this month. Han will serve a two-year term starting in January.
Jin will take the helm at the financial group for the next three years if he gets the nod from shareholders at an annual meeting slated for March next year.
Shinhan Financial Group is one of South Korea's leading financial holding companies that provide commercial banking, card issuance and insurance services.
(END)
