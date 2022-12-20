Lawmaker introduces resolution to confer order on wartime forced laborer
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- An opposition lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a resolution calling on the government to confer an order on a victim of forced labor under Japanese colonial rule.
Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the main opposition Democratic Party said the government should apologize to 91-year-old Yang Geum-deok and confer on her a human rights award.
Yang was recommended for the award by the National Human Rights Commission, the state human rights watchdog, but the foreign ministry has stalled, citing the need for consultations with other ministries.
"I cannot help but ask which country the foreign ministry belongs to if it cannot even soothe the wounds of its own people out of concern for Japan," Jeon said, adding such actions by the government will only invite backlash.
The resolution was co-sponsored by 30 other DP lawmakers and independents.
