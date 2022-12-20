Medicox to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:06 December 20, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Medicox Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7.8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.44 million common shares at a price of 2,905 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

