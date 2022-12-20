Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. stage combined air drills involving America's B-52 bomber, F-22 fighters
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States conducted combined air drills, involving a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber and F-22 stealth fighters, on Tuesday, in an effort to strengthen the credibility of America's "extended deterrence," Seoul's defense ministry said.
The drills took place in the South's air defense identification zone southwest of its southern island of Jeju amid tensions caused by the North's launch of two medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM) on Sunday.
-----------------
S. Korea looking into secret Chinese 'police stations'
SEOUL -- South Korea has begun looking into China's so-called clandestine police stations that are allegedly aimed at monitoring dissidents living overseas, police said Tuesday.
Police and military personnel as wells as officials from the foreign ministry have been mobilized to investigate the existence of "110 overseas police service stations," named after the Chinese police emergency telephone number, 110.
-----------------
Finance minister calls for flexible workweek for small firms
SEOUL -- South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho called Tuesday for parliament to extend a flexible 52-hour workweek for small businesses, saying a potential failure could cause "unbearable" hardships for small companies.
Under the 52-hour workweek introduced in 2018 by the preceding liberal government, companies with fewer than 30 workers have been allowed to have their employees work an additional eight hours. But the grace period is set to expire at the end of this month, which could affect more than six million workers at the smaller firms.
-----------------
Man nabbed for hacking built-in home cameras of 400,000 households
SEOUL -- A hacker in his 30s was arrested on charges of infiltrating built-in home cameras at over 600 different apartment complexes and distributing recorded footage, police said Tuesday.
In South Korea, it is common for internet-connected home security devices with cameras to be installed in apartment complexes. A wall-pad device, which is attached to the wall, can activate other devices inside the house.
-----------------
S. Korea, Hungary vow to push for trade promotion agreement
SEOUL -- South Korea and Hungary agreed Tuesday to push for clinching a bilateral framework on trade and investment promotion to enhance cooperation on supply chains and various trade issues, Seoul's trade ministry said.
South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Hungary's foreign and trade minister, Peter Szijjarto, signed the memorandum of understanding on the launch of the Trade and Investment Promotion Framework (TIPF) in Seoul, which calls for a comprehensive cooperative relationship in terms of trade, industry, energy and related fields, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Netflix series 'The Glory' features female revenge drama with Song Hye-kyo
SEOUL -- Actress Song Hye-kyo, widely known as the "Melodrama Queen," is returning with a new Netflix series, "The Glory," a grim revenge drama involving bullying at school.
Set to stream on Netflix on Dec. 30, "The Glory" tells the story of a woman who suffered school violence and elaborately takes revenge on her former bullies. Ahn Gil-ho took the helm of the two-part series, with the second part scheduled for March.
-----------------
Rights watchdog welcomes passage of N. Korean human rights resolution
SEOUL -- South Korea's national rights watchdog on Tuesday welcomed the passage of a United Nations resolution calling for international efforts to improve human rights conditions in North Korea.
For the 18th consecutive year, the U.N. General Assembly adopted the resolution that expresses concern over dire human rights conditions in North Korea and what it calls illegal detention, torture and execution of foreign nationals in the country.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares down on recession woes, Japan's yield curve policy change
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended lower Tuesday dragged down by investor concerns over a global recession and the Japanese central bank's yield curve policy change that heralds a possible monetary tightening. The Korean won sharply strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.88 points, or 0.80 percent, to close at 2,333.29, extending its losing streak to a fourth session.
