Top S. Korean, Hungarian diplomats discuss expanding economic cooperation
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Hungary discussed ways to broaden bilateral economic cooperation during their talks in Seoul on Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During the meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Minister Park Jin said he was encouraged by the continued increase in bilateral trade and investment and asked for the minister's attention to difficulties South Korean companies face in doing business in Hungary.
Park also requested Hungary's cooperation in making sure South Korean companies do not become subject to discrimination under the Carbon Boundary Adjustment Mechanism being pushed by the European Union.
Szijjarto praised highly South Korean companies actively investing in Hungary and hoped for bilateral economic cooperation to expand to areas of future industries, according to the ministry.
