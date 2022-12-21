Korean-language dailies

-- BOK predicts inflation growth of over 5 pct, highest since foreign currency crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Talks over budget bill held back by 0.00008 pct (Kookmin Daily)

-- Construction sector caught in worst slump in 12 yrs (Donga Ilbo)

-- F-22 Raptor, B-52H bomber fly over Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Bankruptcy fears hit construction sector (Segye Times)

-- China accused of running clandestine police stations in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- BOK chief says terminal rate of 3.5 pct may change depending on economic situations (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Corrupt corporate leaders going all-in on receiving special new year pardons (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling, opposition parties neglect people's livelihoods, keep playing blame game over budget bill (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Loan interest rates fall under gov't pressure (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK chief sees S. Korea at 'borderline' of recession (Korea Economic Daily)

