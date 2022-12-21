(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 21)

On the one hand, the Korean government must be able to point out the U.S. unilateralism and duplicity, singlehandedly or in concert with similar partners, including Japan, Australia and some European countries. Washington uses only sticks while giving no carrots, even dealing with allies if its economic interests are involved. However, it isn't very sure whether the Yoon government can and will do so. Since he took office, Yoon has vowed to go with the U.S. diplomatically and economically. Recently, the U.S. excluded Korean electric vehicles from its subsidy list.