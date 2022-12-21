(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 21)
The show must go on
President Yoon Suk-yeol is not likely to hold his first New Year's press conference. Reports say the presidential office has decided to not hold the presidential conference next year after considering various factors. The office reportedly based the decision on the fact that Yoon's initiatives for next year were already made public through the live-aired 156-minute review on national agendas the president hosted last Thursday with the attendance of government ministers and other panelists. The presidential office plans to communicate with people through the New Year's report to the president government ministers start from Wednesday.
The presidential press conference for New Year experienced twists and turns after it was introduced by president Park Chung Hee in 1968. Not all presidents hold it every year. For instance, president Lee Myung-bak replaced it with his New Year's speech attended by his aides at the Blue House.
But the New Year's press conference carries weight as a venue for straight questions from reporters and answers from the head of state. In 2014, president Park Geun-hye elevated expectations for unification with her famous "unification jackpot" mantra. In 2020, president Moon Jae-in provoked controversy after expressing mental debt he owed to former justice minister Cho Kuk, referring to the ferocious attacks on Cho from political opponents. The comment by Moon suggested his strong support for the minister embroiled in a scandal over abuse of power, for instance. After Moon cancelled his New Year's press conference in January citing a possible resurgence in Covid-19 infections, the People Power Party (PPP), the opposition, demanded the president appear to the public more often in times of crisis.
President Yoon has showed a strong desire to communicate with people since being elected presidential candidate of the PPP. While directly briefing the public about his plan to relocate the presidential office to Yongsan, Yoon vowed to become a president communicating with the press often by creating a press center on the first floor of the presidential office building.
His iconic "doorstep interview" was suspended after an extreme conflict with MBC over his hot-mic moment in New York. But Yoon had 61 casual interviews with the press to keep his promise. Though such interviews helped lower his approval rating due to the volatility of his unrefined answers, his effort to get closer to the public garnered him a high score from people.
The live-covered national agenda review conference on Dec. 15 offered an opportunity to deepen public understanding on the need for reform. But New Year's press conference can offer a deeper look at the commander in chief as it is open to a number of media outlets with diverse ideological spectrum. The presidential office had better reconsider it.
(END)
