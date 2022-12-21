2015 -- South Korea and China hold their first talks in seven years on resolving a dispute over their overlapping exclusive economic zones. The two countries have long been at odds over the ownership of Ieo Islet, a submerged reef controlled by Seoul. Ieo Islet, which lies 149 kilometers southwest of Korea's southernmost island of Mara and 247 kilometers northeast of the nearest Chinese island of Tongdao, is rich in fishery resources and strategically important in terms of sea lanes.

