Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 December 21, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-1 Sleet 60

Incheon 04/00 Sleet 30

Suwon 05/-2 Sleet 60

Cheongju 04/-1 Sleet 70

Daejeon 05/-1 Sleet 60

Chuncheon 02/-6 Snow 60

Gangneung 09/02 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 06/02 Sleet 60

Gwangju 06/02 Sleet 60

Jeju 11/08 Rain 60

Daegu 05/-2 Sleet 60

Busan 09/05 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!