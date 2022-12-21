TWICE to return with new English single next month
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will release a new English-language single in January and its 12th EP two months later, the group's agency said Wednesday.
The band also tweeted a teaser image showing the schedules for the upcoming releases, with text apparently indicating the English song will come out Jan. 4.
Details of the new releases, including the name of the song and the album, have not been given.
The nine-piece group was one of the most-streamed K-pop artists of the year on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, across the globe, along with BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and Seventeen, according to the list announced by the service early this month.
In the United States, TWICE was the most-streamed K-pop girl group of the year on Spotify, with its songs streamed 289.41 million times as of Dec. 15, according to JYP Entertainment. Globally, they have been streamed over 5.5 billion times.
"Between 1&2," the group's latest release and its 11th EP, came out Aug. 26, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
