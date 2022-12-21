SK to offer a glimpse into carbon-neutral future at CES
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- SK Inc., the holding company of South Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday it will offer an interactive space featuring a carbon-neutral future embedded with green technologies at an upcoming U.S. tech show.
Its showroom at CES, set to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, will demonstrate a lifecycle from production to consumption based on eco-friendly and energy-saving technologies that people will be able to experience on a day-to-day basis in the net-zero future.
Such technologies will include the next-generation small modular reactor known as the sodium-cooled fast reactor (SFR), developed by TerraPower, a U.S. company co-funded by SK and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
The SFR technology produces steam for electricity in the process of transferring heat released from nuclear fission to liquid sodium coolant. It is emerging as a net-zero energy source that could replace coal-fired power plants.
Electric-vehicle charging and smart energy solutions will also be presented, with SK Signet's EV charging equipment and the digital power control and EV charging technologies developed by Atom Power Inc., a U.S. company backed by SK Inc.
Also on display will be the energy-efficient smart glass developed by U.S. manufacturer, Halio, and the nano-carbon film heater produced by Teraon, a South Korean tech startup acquired by SK Siltron Co., the silicon wafer-making unit of SK Group.
SK Inc. will also run a food truck outside the exhibition hall to introduce various items made with sustainable alternative foods, including "bingsu," a Korean ice dessert topped with red beans and plant-based milk developed by Perfect Day.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. stage combined air drills involving America's B-52H bombers, F-22 fighters
-
Man nabbed for hacking built-in home cameras of 400,000 households
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int'l Airport; no injuries reported
-
Snow to continue into afternoon