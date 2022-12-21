Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.5 pct: poll
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The approval rating of President Yoon Suk-yeol has risen to 44.5 percent, a poll showed Wednesday.
The positive assessment of Yoon's performance climbed 5 percentage points from two weeks earlier, according to Kookmin Research Group and Ace Research and Consulting Group's joint survey of 1,001 people aged 18 and older from Saturday to Monday.
The negative assessment fell 4.2 percentage points to 54.1 percent in the same period.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Yoon's poll numbers have largely been on the rise in recent weeks after they fell to the mid-20 percent levels in just a few months after he took office in May.
One of the main reasons for the gains is believed to be the government's handling of a nationwide walkout by truckers based on law and principles.
