(LEAD) PM reported to police for jaywalking
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been reported to police for jaywalking during a visit to a memorial altar for victims of the Itaewon crowd crush earlier this week, police said Wednesday.
The report was filed on the online petition website of the state Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Tuesday, according to a post seen on an online forum. The report was titled, "I report Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's violation of the Road Traffic Act."
Han visited a memorial altar near the site of the tragedy Monday but was forced to leave without paying tribute to the victims after being met with protests from the bereaved family members.
In video footage of his visit, Han can be seen stopping at a red light at a crosswalk and then jaywalking in order to escape the questioning of reporters and YouTubers.
"It is true that a report was filed through the petition site regarding Prime Minister Han," a police official said. "We plan to check the details at a later time."
Later in the day, Han's office said he crossed the road only following the instruction of police officers.
