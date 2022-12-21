S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 21, 2022
All News 16:31 December 21, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.751 3.768 -1.7
2-year TB 3.756 3.795 -3.9
3-year TB 3.638 3.685 -4.7
10-year TB 3.566 3.603 -3.7
2-year MSB 3.773 3.834 -6.1
3-year CB (AA-) 5.272 5.333 -6.1
91-day CD None None None
