(LEAD) S. Korea sets 2023 growth outlook at 1.6 pct
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry on Wednesday lowered the country's 2023 economic growth to 1.6 percent as the country braces for the impact of global monetary tightening moves and weaker exports.
The government's projection marked a sharp decrease from the 2.5 percent growth outlook projected by the ministry in June following the launch of the new administration.
(LEAD) Yoon calls for removing 'deep-rooted evils' blocking growth
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Wednesday for removing "deep-rooted evils" blocking the nation's growth and pushing for reforms especially in labor, pensions and education.
Yoon issued the call while receiving a briefing from the finance ministry on its plans for the new year. The president is set to receive similar briefings from all ministries and major government agencies through January.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to develop 'realistic' training scenarios on N.K. nuke, missile threats
SEOUL - South Korea and the United States plan to craft "realistic" training scenarios to handle advancing North Korean nuclear and missile threats while expanding the scale of their field drills next year, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup presided over a meeting of top commanders to discuss the plan and other policy priorities, amid tensions caused by the North's continued missile launches, including that of what Seoul called medium-range ballistic missiles on Sunday.
(2nd LD) Police again seek arrest warrant for ex-Yongsan police chief
SEOUL -- Police have again sought a warrant to arrest a former chief of the Yongsan Police Station as part of their investigation into the bungled response to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Earlier, a court denied a special investigation team's request for the arrest of Lee Im-jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station covering the Itaewon district. The court cited the need to guarantee the suspect's right to defense.
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- Members of the special parliamentary committee investigating the Itaewon crowd crush visited the accident site and the Itaewon Police Station on Wednesday, kicking off on-site probes into the tragedy.
Led by the committee chief, Rep. Woo Sang-ho of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), members from the ruling and opposition parties mourned at an altar set up near Noksapyeong Station before heading to the accident site and the Itaewon Police Station.
Audit agency widening probe into suspected rigging of economic data during Moon gov't
SEOUL -- The state audit agency is said to be accelerating its inspection into suspected rigging of key economic data during the preceding Moon Jae-in government after securing some circumstantial evidence in its recent search of relevant government offices, informed officials said Wednesday.
The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) has been probing Statistics Korea and other government offices since late September over allegations that the Moon administration manipulated official data on income, employment and house prices to support its economic and real estate policies.
Samsung chief to attend opening ceremony of R&D center in Vietnam
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong left for Vietnam on Wednesday to attend an opening ceremony of a research and development (R&D) center there.
Samsung Electronics began building the US$220 million R&D center in Hanoi in March 2020, in what the tech giant said would be the largest R&D facility in Southeast Asia.
