S. Korea to broaden diplomatic horizon through cooperation with Pacific island nations: FM
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea aims to broaden its diplomatic horizon by elevating its level of cooperation with Pacific island nations, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday, as the country prepares to host an inaugural group summit with the 14 nations next year.
"In the future, we will open a new horizon for our diplomacy by dramatically upgrading cooperation with Pacific island nations," Foreign Minister Park Jin said, chairing the first inter-agency preparatory meeting on the South Korea-Pacific island nations summit in 2023.
South Korea plans to invite leaders of the Pacific island nations to host its inaugural summit with the region. The country hosted the fifth South Korea-Pacific islands foreign ministers' meeting in October in Busan.
Park stressed the significance of partnerships with the nations, calling them "key partners" in Seoul's new Indo-Pacific strategy.
