Codenature to raise 5 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:58 December 21, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Codenature Inc.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.19 million common shares at a price of 962 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
