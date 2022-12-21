Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PCL. Inc to raise 3 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:40 December 21, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- PCL. Incon Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 3 billion won (US$2.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 224,483 common shares at a price of 13,364 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
