Ruling party chief to attend Lula's inauguration as Yoon's special envoy
All News 20:55 December 21, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Chung Jin-suk, leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), will attend the inauguration of incoming Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva early next month as a special envoy of President Yoon Suk Yeol, party officials said Wednesday.
Chung will take part in the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 1 and will deliver a letter from Yoon to the new Brazilian leader, according to officials.
The delegation led by Chung will leave for Brazil on Dec. 30 and return home on Jan. 6, they said.
(END)
