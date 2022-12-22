1972 -- President Park Chung-hee is reelected to another four-year term by his hand-picked electoral college. A few months earlier, Park, a former Army general who seized power in a 1961 coup, had declared martial law and adopted the "yushin" (revitalizing reform) constitution, which critics said was intended to perpetuate his dictatorial rule. Park was assassinated by his intelligence chief in 1979.

