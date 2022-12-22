Helixmith to raise 35 bln won via stock sale
All News 08:48 December 22, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Helixmith Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 35 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.97 million common shares at a price of 11,780 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
