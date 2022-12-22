Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 22, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -6/-9 Sunny 20

Incheon -6/-8 Cloudy 30

Suwon -5/-9 Cloudy 30

Cheongju -4/-6 Snow 60

Daejeon -2/-6 Snow 60

Chuncheon -5/-11 Sunny 20

Gangneung 00/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju -2/-4 Snow 70

Gwangju -1/-3 Snow 70

Jeju 04/04 Sleet 60

Daegu 00/-4 Sunny 20

Busan 03/-1 Sunny 20

