Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 22, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -6/-9 Sunny 20
Incheon -6/-8 Cloudy 30
Suwon -5/-9 Cloudy 30
Cheongju -4/-6 Snow 60
Daejeon -2/-6 Snow 60
Chuncheon -5/-11 Sunny 20
Gangneung 00/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju -2/-4 Snow 70
Gwangju -1/-3 Snow 70
Jeju 04/04 Sleet 60
Daegu 00/-4 Sunny 20
Busan 03/-1 Sunny 20
(END)
