Lotte to feature upgraded metaverse, new health care platform at CES 2023
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group said Thursday it will share its new growth engines at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas early next month.
Lotte Data Communication Co., the IT solutions developing arm of Lotte, will showcase its hyper-reality metaverse service at the event's central hall, where visitors can experience the head mounted display developed by its subsidiary Caliverse Inc.
Visitors will be able to explore virtual stores of the group's retail affiliates, while playing interactive games and enjoying K-pop concerts on its upgraded metaverse platform during CES, which is set to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.
Meanwhile, Lotte Healthcare will unveil its customized health care platform called CAZZLE. The platform monitors a user's health and gives recommendations of supplements and exercise, the company said.
The commercialized version of CAZZLE is scheduled for launch in August next year and will have added features, including a genetic testing system developed with local bio firm Theragen Etex Inc., the company said.
"We plan to form a vertical commerce platform for health care where customers can monitor their health and purchase supplements, food and workout tools," said Joe Woo, general manager at Lotte Healthcare.
